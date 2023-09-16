Here's what fans need to know before the Jaguars home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing their first regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon, and if you plan on cheering the team on at EverBank Stadium, there are some things to keep in mind.
No cash allowed
- Cash is no longer accepted at EverBank Stadium.
- Fans must pay using a credit or debit card or can use Apple, Samsung, and Google Pay.
Bag policy
- All bags must be clear plastic or smaller than six inches.
- Clutches that are less than six inches do not have to be clear.
- All clear bags must not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
Umbrellas are also not permitted. Drones are also not permitted in the stadium area
Parking
It's important for fans to be aware of elevated traffic at and around EverBank Stadium on game day. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.
- For fans with EverBank Stadium Mobile Parking Passes, have the electronic pass ready for scanning.
- Fans without a parking pass should arrive early for the best selection of available parking.
- Stadium parking lots open at 9 a.m.
- EverBank Stadium gates 1 & 4 open at 10:00 a.m.
- All gates will open at 11:00 a.m.
JTA Game Day Xpress
If you don't want to deal with parking at the stadium, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority has a Game Day Xpress.
Fans must purchase their game day shuttle passes through the JTA app before gameday.
Passes start at $10/person for Downtown lots and $15/person for suburban lots.
Downtown Lots
- Kings Avenue Parking Garage
- 1202 Kings Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207
JTA has continuous service from the Kings Ave garage throughout home games.
- Florida State College at Jacksonville - Downtown Campus
- 900 N. Laura St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
Suburban Lots
- Beaches Lot at Wingate
- 278 Penman Rd. S., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
- Southside - JTB Park-n-Ride
- 7000 Philips Hwy., Jacksonville, FL 32216
- Northside - Armsdale Park-n-Ride
- 3191 Armsdale Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boarding begins at 11:00 a.m. and kick off is at 1:00 p.m. Shuttle boarding ends one hour after the game.