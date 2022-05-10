What are the odds? Vegas likes the Jags to win the AFC South, but Jacksonville isn't looking past Houston

The Jaguars opened the week at +180 to win the AFC South. Jacksonville has a chance to move to 2-0 with a win at home this Sunday against Houston.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You know it's official when Vegas odds are in your favor.

Vegas has crowned Jacksonville as the new favorite to win the AFC South at +180.

With the crown, comes a big red target on the Jaguars back. But, they don't see it that way.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s more of a target." Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

"I think any division game, there’s four division teams, we’re all circling those games on our own respective calendars, whatever you want to call it, so those games are always huge. I know for us, it’s a huge game, one because it’s the next one, especially because it’s a division game, so it’s a big game for us. I know it’s a big game for them. They’re looking to build some momentum."

The Houston Texans come to Jacksonville having won the last eight matchups against the Jaguars.

A streak that should end Sunday, as long as the Jaguars play mistake-free football against the winless Texans.

Lawrence and the offense turned the ball over five times in the team's 29-21 loss to the Eagles last week.

A performance that won't get them far against any team.

"Obviously, I didn’t play a great game last Sunday." Lawrence said.

"I played pretty bad. That’s what it is. You can’t go back and change it now. Obviously, I wish I played better, we all do, but at this point it’s about putting everything toward Houston and going 1-0 this week."

Jacksonville's defensive front will be tested against Houston's run game that features former Florida Gator Dameon Pierce.

Pierce is 10th in the NFL with 313 rushing yards on 60 carries.

“Yeah, I mean he was somebody we liked in the draft. That’s what you see." Pederson said.

"He’s a load. He’s only 5’9”, about 218, but he’s thick and he’s solid. He had a nice 75-yard run last week. He’s capable of doing that, it’s got to be all-hands-on-deck to get him on the ground. That’s our division though, this is a run division and we’ve got some great running backs that we’ve got to take care of.”

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury he suffered in the Eagles game.

Fatukasi's absence means more time for DaVon Hamilton, Dawuane Smoot, and Adam Gotsis.

Hamilton says the team will be ready with or without Fatukasi.

"He was down a little bit during training camp and I had to step up into the role. I feel like I'm really ready for this." Hamilton said.

"There’s some things that we can get to without really identifying them right now. There are ways of maneuvering and manipulating our roster in the week of preparation. As we get closer to game time, we’ll have everything ironed out.” Pederson said.

After missing Sunday's game Zay Jones (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.