Welcome to Duuuval! Trevor, Marissa Lawrence arrive at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence was drafted in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Applause and cheers greeted Trevor and Marissa Lawrence as they arrived for the very first time at TIAA Bank Field on Friday.

Local elementary school students held signs as the pair made their way through the crowd of photographers and onlookers.

Trevor Lawrence stopped to ask what grade the kids were in and then posed for a photo with his wife surrounded by the students.

Trevor is expected to host a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

The official Jaguars Twitter posted a video of him hopping off a private jet shortly after noon on Friday.

"@Trevorlawrencee's first touch down in #DUUUVAL!.

Long regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck (2012), William Trevor Lawrence is headed to Duval County. It’s the first of 10 selections the Jaguars own in the 2021 NFL Draft, head coach Urban Meyer’s first at the helm of the team.