Watch: UCF football players pay tribute to Otis Anderson Jr. in touching video

The 23-year-old football star was killed in a shooting Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a touching video posted to Twitter Tuesday, University of Central Florida football players gathered around a memorial to honor their former teammate Otis Anderson Jr.

Before going on to have a successful career at UCF, Anderson played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville.

In the video, one of Anderson's former teammates is speaking to the other players about the impact he had on their entire team. "He touched I think everyone one of us in some small way, some big way. That's what brothers do, that's what family does," he said.

The video also shows the teammates leaving flowers at a memorial that has been set up with Anderson's jersey on the UCF football field.

"He'll be with us step by step no matter what for the rest of our lives," Anderson's former teammate said.

