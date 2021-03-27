WATCH: NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown hits hole-in-one on No. 17 at TPC ⛳

The 16-year NFL wide receiver was in town for the Tim Tebow Celebrity Golf Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Now that's a swing!

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown made a hole in one on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the Tim Tebow Celebrity Golf Classic Saturday.

Brown was the Los Angeles Raiders' first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame and sixth overall of the 1988 NFL Draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner was a nine-time Pro Bowler as a kick returner, punt returner and four times at wide receiver. He was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

The 54-year-old retired after one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.