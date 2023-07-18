The Jaguars practice facility is officially open!

The ribbon on the Miller Electric Center was cut Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars unveiled their new practice facility Tuesday morning with a grand opening of the complex, called the Miller Electric Center.

Building the Miller Electric Center cost $120 million, funded through a partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville. It will total 125,000 square feet.

It will include locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room. There will also be two full-sized grass practice fields and one indoor field.

For fans, there will be public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.