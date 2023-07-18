x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

The Jaguars practice facility is officially open!

The ribbon on the Miller Electric Center was cut Tuesday morning.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars unveiled their new practice facility Tuesday morning with a grand opening of the complex, called the Miller Electric Center. 

Building the Miller Electric Center cost $120 million, funded through a partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville. It will total 125,000 square feet.

It will include locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room. There will also be two full-sized grass practice fields and one indoor field. 

For fans, there will be public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Miller Electric CEO Henry Brown and Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson will present at the ceremony.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out