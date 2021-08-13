Gov. DeSantis pays respects as Former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden lies in honor

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said before he passed away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Robert “Bobby” Bowden, the fourth all-time winningest coach in college football history laid in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum Friday to allow the public to pay respects.

The former Florida State head coach and Birmingham, Alabama, native was 91 when he died.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, were one of the first people there to pay respects to the legendary coach and his wife, Anne Bowden.

Also in attendance were his two daughters Ginger and Robyn, and his four sons: Terry, Tommy, Jeff, and Steve.

Following July’s announcement that Bowden had a terminal illness, his son, UL-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden, confirmed that the elder Bowden had been diagnosed with end-stage pancreatic cancer.

"There's a spiritual side of me that thanks God for all the good times I've had with my father," Bowden told the (Monroe) News-Star. "We've known for a couple weeks that it was terminal. As it gets closer, we're thankful that it hasn't been a difficult or painful process for him.”

"I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets in July. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bobby Bowden led Florida State from 1976 to 2009. He led the Noles to the 1993 and 1999 national championships, as well as 12 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships. Under Bowden, the Noles finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for 14 consecutive seasons. Bowden’s all-time coaching record stands at 377-129-4, second only to Penn State’s Joe Paterno among Division I institutions. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. His final game in 2009 came in Jacksonville at the Gator Bowl, a win over Bowden’s former team, West Virginia, in Florida State’s 28th straight bowl appearance.