Ware County beats Warner Robins 38-13 to win first ever Georgia state title

The Ware County Gators finished the season 14-0 following their win over Warner Robins in the GHSA 5A State Championship game. It was the Gators' first state title.
Credit: Ware County Gator Nation/Facebook
The Ware County Gators football team celebrates after winning the 2022 GHSA 5A state championship over two-time defending state champion Warner Robins.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ware County you've finally got a state champion in football!

The Ware County Gators capped off a memorable, undefeated 2022 season with a 38-13 win over two-time defending state champion Warner Robins in the GHSA 5A state championship game.

It was the Gators' fourth trip to the state title game in the school's history and this time they came out on top, beating the Demons handily Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

Ware County Head Coach Jason Strickland took over the helm four years ago and has gotten to see his senior players grow since they were freshmen.

He's called this year's team a special group and now they're state champions.

