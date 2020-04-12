Georgia-Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19 cases in Vanderbilt's program

Whether you were looking forward to a second week of Sarah Fuller, the first female, Power-Five kicker in college football history, or just some Georgia football: you will have to wait another week.
Due to roster limitations within the Vanderbilt program, the Commodores and Dawgs have been forced to postpone Saturday's scheduled 4 p.m. game in Athens. The game is tentatively rescheduled for next Saturday, December 19. Georgia is scheduled to play Missouri next Saturday, but, given this is an SEC East match-up and the Tigers play in the SEC West, this match-up would take priority.
Fuller, the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC Champion women's soccer team, was forced into action last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Commodores' special teams unit. It appears those numbers have not declined over the last week; a combination of COVID-19 protocols, injuries, and opt-out's have Vanderbilt below the SEC roster minimum.
Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason earlier this week. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch has been tabbed as the interim head coach.
This is the second game Georgia (6-2) has been forced to postpone due to COVID-19 issues in their opponent's program. The Dawgs technically do still have an outside shot at the SEC Championship; if they were to qualify, then they would head to Atlanta and not play the Commodores on December 19.