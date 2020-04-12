Georgia-Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19 cases in Vanderbilt's program

Vanderbilt's squad size and position availability fell below roster minimum requirements

Whether you were looking forward to a second week of Sarah Fuller, the first female, Power-Five kicker in college football history, or just some Georgia football: you will have to wait another week.

Due to roster limitations within the Vanderbilt program, the Commodores and Dawgs have been forced to postpone Saturday's scheduled 4 p.m. game in Athens. The game is tentatively rescheduled for next Saturday, December 19. Georgia is scheduled to play Missouri next Saturday, but, given this is an SEC East match-up and the Tigers play in the SEC West, this match-up would take priority.

Fuller, the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC Champion women's soccer team, was forced into action last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Commodores' special teams unit. It appears those numbers have not declined over the last week; a combination of COVID-19 protocols, injuries, and opt-out's have Vanderbilt below the SEC roster minimum.

Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason earlier this week. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch has been tabbed as the interim head coach.