USA Track and Field Junior Olympics taking place at UNF this week

Over 6,000 athletes are gathering in Jacksonville this week for the 2021 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships.

The event takes place at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida starting Monday and will run through Sunday.

Competitors ranging in age from 7 to 19 will compete in their signature event(s), which could include running, field and combined-events including the triathlon, pentathlon, heptathlon and decathlon.

Event organizers say the athletes represent all 50 states and has an estimated economic impact of over $11 million for the Jacksonville community.

This is the second time Jacksonville has hosted this national event, the first was in 2015.

“We are so excited to bring this national event back to Jacksonville this year,” said Angela Harris, Meet Director for the 2021 USATF Junior Olympics. “As a Jacksonville native, it’s an honor to welcome over 6,000 athletes from around the country to our wonderful city..."

Tickets can be purchased on-site each day, $15 for adults, $10 for children and children ages 6 and under are free.

