Report: Urban Meyer adds to Jaguars staff

Jacksonville native Ryan Stamper and former Florida defensive coordinator Charlie Strong are expected to join Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 2021 has never felt more like 2008. Today a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium stated that Charlie Strong will join Urban Meyer's staff as the linebackers coach for the Jaguars. Strong was at Florida with Meyer from 2004-2009. 

Strong was not the only addition to the staff. Jacksonville's own Ryan Stamper will be returning home to join the Jaguars as the Director of Player Assessment. Stamper played his high school football at First Coast before playing for Urban Meyer at the University of Florida. Stamper was on staff at Ohio State prior to today's news.  

** CORRECTS FINAL SCORE TO 51-24, NOT 55-24 ** Florida coach Urban Meyer, right, celebrates with players Ryan Stamper, left, and Tim Tebow, center, after a 51-24 win over Cincinnati in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)