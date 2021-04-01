Would Urban Meyer be the right fit to replace Doug Marrone in Jacksonville?

The hottest name in this off-season's coaching carousel could have his eyes on Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Urban Meyer be the next coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars? As rumors started to flow prior to the Jaguars final game even Doug Marrone had questions for Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. Would Meyer be replacing him as the head man in Jacksonville?

“When all that stuff started coming out yesterday I gave him (Shad Khan) a call. He said it was news to him and he would talk to me on Monday”

Doug Marrone addresses the Urban Meyer rumors and if he's been in contact with Shad Khan #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/itHqRS5Nid — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) January 4, 2021

While no deal is in place and Doug Marrone is still in the coaches seat here in Jacksonville, no name has been hotter around the future of this team than Urban Meyer. Is it the Florida ties? Ability to develop a young QB, let's say Trevor Lawrence?

A place that Urban Meyer had so much success sits only 90 miles from downtown Jacksonville. If Urban returns to the sunshine state it will be with a different set of challenges, getting a pro football team on top of the football mountain.

Meyer, a three-time National Champion at the collegiate level, has never coached in the NFL. Although this would be his first time in the league, he will bring a sense of urgency and a hate of losing to a Jaguars team in desperate need of a fresh start.

Meyer discussed the stress winning puts on him during his exit press conference at Ohio State.

“It’s not healthy but I came to work every day with fear of letting people like Archie Griffin and my great state of Ohio, our great state of Ohio and this incredible University down”

What made Meyer so successful in college was his ability to attract top talent wherever he went. Would he want his hands in the GM pot in Jacksonville? Or would keeping Trent Baalke the interim GM be a viable option. Baalke was the GM of the 49ers from 2011-2016 when Jim Harbaugh was a first-time head coach in the league. In just their second year the two reached the Super Bowl, losing to the Ravens 34-31.