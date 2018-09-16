UPDATE: Leonard Fournette is listed as inactive today in the teams game against the New England Patriots.

Leonard Fournette and Leon Jacobs are officially inactive for today's game.



Fournette has been recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.

The Jaguars play the Patriots Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Jaguars are the only AFC team never to defeat the New England Patriots quarterback in his 19-year career, now 0-8 (including the playoffs) against him. That slide almost came to an end in last season's AFC Championship Game, but Brady engineered a comeback from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to power the Patriots back to the Super Bowl.

