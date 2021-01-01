University of North Florida men's basketball suspends activities due to COVID-19

UNF has postponed its scheduled ASUN Conference opening series, set for Stetson on Friday and Saturday in DeLand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida indefinitely suspended team activities in its men's basketball program Thursday night, citing a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the UNF athletic department announced an "indefinite suspension of team activities for the men's basketball program including its ASUN opening games at Stetson this weekend (Jan. 1 & 2) due to a positive COVID result and contact tracing protocol."

It is not specified how many individuals are affected, or the conditions of anyone with a positive test for the disease. Still to be determined are any makeup arrangements for the Stetson games.

The news comes only hours after Jacksonville University women's basketball postponed its two games against Kennesaw State, which would have opened the Dolphins' women's hoops calendar in conference play. The JU women are now scheduled to begin ASUN competition on Jan. 16-17 against UNF.

UNF is the second ASUN men's team to be sidelined this week. On Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast announced a positive test in its program, triggering the postponement of games this week against North Alabama and next week against Liberty.