State championships are standard if you're a UC Fightin' Christian.

As always..head coach David Penland is relying on the Juniors and Seniors to let the new guys know whats expected.

University Christian has a tough schedule starting on August 17th, as they head up to Charlotte, North Carolina for a game against Metrolina Christian Academy.

Then they'll come home and face Bolles, a team they haven't met in years.

Lump in a few teams they've never played before...the Fightin' Christians have their work cut out for them to earn a trip back to camping world stadium.

© 2018 WTLV