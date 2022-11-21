University Christian star running back is playing for JSO officer recently diagnosed with ALS

Orel Gray has dedicated this season to his loved ones, including JSO officer Jimmy Jackson, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What drives Orel Gray? When he bounces off defenders, scraping for the extra yard?

Or is it his family, the next generation of University Christian football stars?

Or is it the man hanging around his neck?

"Jimmy judge is a police officer I've known him since I was younger he's been like a dad to me," he said.

Gray grew up playing youth football with judge's son Jakie on the Westside. Gray said he had a tough childhood and was bullied at school.

Judge's wife, Shannon, worked on Gray's school board and would check in on him

"Mr. Jimmy always make sure I'm okay," he explains. "In school Ms. Shannon Judge his wife she still to this day make sure I'm there and make sure I'm straight, and it's just a bond like a family."

Orel plays for Jimmy Judge - a man who taught him to never give up - even when judge has every excuse to quit after recently being diagnosed with ALS..

"He have doctor visits here and there it's great that he's still alive and still here that's the main thing,"

The importance of his senior season was elevated - playing for a struggling loved one .