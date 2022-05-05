University Christian football taking a different approach on its road to a state title this season

Head coach Dave Penland wants to see his team accomplish little goals throughout the season so it can build confidence ahead of the state tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The goal for University Christian football has been 'state championship or bust' the last few years.

As the team dives into the teeth of its spring practice schedule, it's still the ultimate goal. It's just not the only goal.

"We got districts now...you won a state championship or didn't really have that good of a season," Christians head coach, Dave Penland, said.

The Christians are now part of the brand new 1M District 1 classification. The FHSAA recently separated suburban and metro teams into their own classes with the hope of giving more teams a chance to qualify for the state tournament.