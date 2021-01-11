Union County football hungry for first state title in two decades

The Tigers are 9-0 entering Friday night's season finale against Cocoa Beach. Obviously, a state title would mean everything to the players, but also the community.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Some years you know you have a special team.

"I've been around long enough to know to cherish these teams when you know you've got a chance," Union County High School football head coach Andrew Thomas said.

Union County enters Friday night's regular-season finale against Cocoa Beach at 9-0. A state title is on the mind of every player and coach, which makes sense given its last championship came in 1996.

"You know when you're having success like we are right now it just makes it that much sweeter and a lot of excitement in Union County right now," Thomas said.

"It would mean everything," senior tight end and linebacker Curran Webb said. "I mean that's what we're all playing for all four years of high school that's every year that's the goal and only one team gets it at the end of the year. It would mean everything to get it."

The 1996 title was one of three straight for the Tigers, a season only words and pictures can describe for the current players. Thomas believes his hard-nosed group has what it takes to bring home some hardware.

"I believe in being tough and physical and we play that style of football and this bunch has that mentality," Thomas added.