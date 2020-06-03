JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Andrew Fleming went to Providence through his 8th grade year before moving to Nashville. Tonight he returned to Jacksonville to knock off his old hometown team UNF in the ASUN Tournament.

Fleming posted a career high 26 points alongside Ahsan Asadullah who had 27 points in the 73-71 win over UNF. The most important two of his 26 tonight came inside 10 seconds left in the game to give Lipscomb the go ahead lead.

UNF now waits their fate to be determined. Will Matthew Driscolls club find their way into the NIT? We will find out over the next couple weeks as March Madness heats up. Ospreys finish the season with 21 wins.