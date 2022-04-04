UNF Surf Club & Team wins East Coast Championship, with eyes on national prize

The team is currently raising funds to send them to the 2022 NSSA National Championships in California.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Swoop! The University of North Florida's Surf Club & Team is celebrating a big win, with its eighth consecutive East Coast Championship title this weekend in New Smyrna Beach.

The team announced its victory on Instagram, but the celebration isn't these surfers' final goal. They have their eyes on the prize at NSSA Surf Nationals in California, and you can help them get there.

The team launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for support from the community to make it to nationals.

"We will be competing against all of the schools in the country and are going for the win this year," the fundraiser description says. "We will use this money to help fund our place to stay, contest entry, and rental cars. We would really appreciate everyone's support!"