UNF-Liberty series postponed due to contact tracing

For the second time this season, the University of North Florida won't be playing its scheduled games due to COVID-19.

In addition to an ASUN Conference press release, a team spokesperson reached out to First Coast News to confirm: the team will not make the trip to Liberty University this weekend due to a positive, COVID-19 case within the program and subsequent contact tracing. The Ospreys also paused on December 31 due to a positive test.

Team activities have been suspended indefinitely at this time.

North Florida (7-11, 5-3) sits one game back of first-place in the ASUN Conference standings. Liberty, North Alabama, and Bellarmine are tied for first-place.