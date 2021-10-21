UNF men's, women's basketball look ahead to 2021-2022 seasons

The Ospreys hosted their annual Media Day on Wednesday, which also featured the unveiling of plans for enhancements to UNF Arena

The COVID-19 pandemic was not kind to the UNF men's and women's basketball programs -- much like every other program in the country. There was no summer school or basketball in 2020. Program shut-down's and quarantines became a regularity. Players couldn't bond with their new, incoming teammates like in a traditional year.

But, one year removed, there was a blessing to all the adversity: both UNF squads will return virtually their entire rosters in 2021-2022, with several key players picking up an additional year of eligibility via the NCAA's blanket COVID waiver.

"This is what we've building towards. We've got the pieces in place, the talent in place, and the depth in place to accomplish some of the things we set out to accomplish when I took the job seven years ago," head women's basketball coach Darrick Gibbs said. "

"Because of the COVID year, we're really sophomore and junior heavy. So we're really excited about what they've understood [of the game plan] and where we're going," head men's basketball coach Matthew Driscoll explained.

It's part of why Driscoll has such high hopes for his men's side this winter and why Gibbs' squad has been picked to finish second in the ASUN for the first time since his arrival. They also had three preseason All-Conference selections, including preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Jazz Bond.

"Everyone's been put on notice: the Ospreys are a team to beat," senior Tiffany Tolbert smiled. "A huge target on our back, but we're definitely going to rise to the challenge."

After being forced to play seven true freshman a year ago, Driscoll's "Birds of Trey" have a lot more experience to draw on. They'll have to lean heavily on it during the non-conference portion of their schedule, a "Murderer's Row" of the college basketball world. The Ospreys will travel to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Grand Canyon, Arizona State, UCLA, and Kentucky. Texas Tech, Grand Canyon and UCLA all made the NCAA Tournament last season, with the Bruins advancing to the Final Four.

"We've got to come out unscathed from this non-conference portion of the schedule," Driscoll said. "It is extremely, extremely difficult. The hardest non-conference by far [UNF has ever had].

"We really believe. We're not going into these non-conference games with any doubt about what people say or the perception," sophomore guard Jose Placer said of the so-called "bye" games. "When the ball is tipped, that's reality."

The home portion of the men's team's schedule begins on November 20 when they host Webber International. The women's side begins play November 9 at Florida State, then returns home to face Warner on November 11 at UNF Arena.

Speaking of the Arena: athletic director Nick Morrow was on-hand to announce enhancements to the facility, highlighted by the creation of a hospitality suite, bar and lounge and premium balcony seating on the west end of the facility.

The Bank of England Hospitality Suite will provide UNF Athletic donors a semi-private area within the arena with a focus on creating a premier game-day experience. The suite would also be available for other University events along with providing rental revenue opportunities for additional external and corporate gatherings. Additionally, the suite will be available to all 19 Osprey programs for use during recruiting.

“The Bank of England Hospitality Suite will provide a game-changing experience for our fans which will translate to an incredible game-day experience for our student-athletes. The Arena atmosphere will forever be changed with the completion of this project.”

The hospitality space will serve a vital role for the entire athletic department on non-event days as well with the capability of dividing the area into two separate rooms. One room would serve as a conference room for use by teams and administration for meetings. The other room would become a film/video room allowing coaches and teams important evaluation and opponent scouting opportunities.

The Brix Taphouse Bar will be the centerpiece to the suite providing a casual and relaxed atmosphere for donors before, during and after the game.

The John & Gerri Hayt Osprey Outlook is the balcony area extending off the front of the hospitality suite and above the west baseline providing a unique view for its 72 premium chair back seats.