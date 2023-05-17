UNF Baseball preps for crucial series at crosstown rival Jacksonville

UNF and JU usually meet at the end of the regular season, but this week's series has a little more on the line when it comes to ASUN Tournament implications.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF and JU will be fighting for a spot in the ASUN Tournament when both teams meet for their final series of the regular season starting Thursday night at John Sessions Stadium.

Both teams are on the bubble in the ASUN standings meaning whichever team wins this week's series will likely make the ASUN tournament while the loser's season could be over.

The Ospreys have had an up-and-down season but head coach Tim Parenton said they've cleaned up some bullpen issues among other things to turn their season around of late.

The Ospreys believe they're peaking at the right time and they're ready to show it against their crosstown rival.

"We battle toe to toe every year. They can pitch a little bit and hit a little bit. They got a couple home run guys. We got a couple home run guys. Their arms are a little better than ours but we go out there and battle and if we can throw strikes and keep them...don't give them free passes and we got a chance to win," Parenton said.

"We're gonna go in there on Thursday and just try and compete to our highest level and know that we can, so we wanna end up in the playoffs where we wanna be and I think we're just going to have to take care of business," Ospreys second baseman Aidan Sweatt said.

The three-game series between the Ospreys and Dolphins begins Thursday night at 7 with game one at John Sessions Stadium.

Game two is Friday night at 7 and game three is Saturday at 1pm.