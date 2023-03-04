Under the Helmet: Trevor Lawrence ready to lead Jags to the promised land in his third season with the team

Trevor led the Jags to the AFC Divisional Round last season and he and his teammates are hungry to go even further this time around.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, the First Coast Sports team kicked off its' four-week series called "Under the Helmet."

This series highlights five Jaguars players who are currently on the roster that will play a pivotal role in the team building on their 2022 season.

This week, Sports Director Chris Porter focused on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a breakout season in 2022.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to the AFC South division title and the second round of the NFL playoffs before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. He also earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.