Under the Helmet: Travon Walker

The Jags drafted Travon Walker number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Now, the team hopes the linebacker can find his groove in his second season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to take steps in the right direction in 2023 would love to have a big season from second year player and 2022 number one overall pick Travon Walker.

Walker, who did not put up sexy numbers his rookie year, did gain the respect of offensive coordinators around the NFL as the 2022 season grew old.

"A lot of people did not believe in us. I feel like it's a step in the right direction for this program. And at the end of the day I feel like that's what really matters that we're taking a step in the right direction for the future," Walker said after the Jags' season-ending loss at the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff.

"Teams are aware of him and scheming protection towards him. So, he's gaining the recognition and respect of opponents but he needs to understand he can't get frustrated," Jags head coach Doug Pederson said.

This fall Walker will have to find ways to create rush, while playing within himself and the Jaguars top brass have total confidence that he will.

"He understand he can get better, help us in different ways and he wants to take that next step in that leadership. I think that's important for him to do to be a dominate edge rusher and even an interior rusher," Pederson said.