Under the Helmet: Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne will be playing his second full season in the teal and black.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars' offense should be even better in 2023.

The 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft did not play his rookie season after injuring his left foot in a preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The recovery process was grueling not only physically but mentally for Etienne as well.

But in 2022 the running back out Clemson was finally healthy.

Etienne electrified jags fans with his explosiveness out of the back field.

He gave the Jaguars offense big plays both running and catching the ball.

During the regular season Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards, five touchdowns, and he also had 35 catches for 315 yards.