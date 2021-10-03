Un-fore-getable: Thompson family relives 2010 Players Championship reunion

With the help of the PGA Tour, Favion Thompson surprised his expectant wife by returning home from deployment in May 2010. They revisit the surprise ten years later

Favion Thompson knew he was going to marry his wife, Trudy, before he ever spoke a word to her. While working at the same assisted living facility in New Jersey, Thompson pointed Trudy out to his cousin.

"'See that girl? I'm going to marry her,'" Trudy recalled her husband saying.

The cousin -- and shortly thereafter, Trudy -- shrugged off any notion of that being a possibility.

"So, he said, 'watch me.' And look. Here I am, 21 years later," Trudy smiled, with Favion laughing at her side.

That would not be the only time Favion Thompson surprised his wife. Far from it.

- - -

"It’s rare, even for the birth of a child, that you get to go home when you’re on that type of mission.”

After meeting Trudy, Favion would follow in his father's footsteps and enlist in the U.S. Navy. The couple was first stationed in Pearl Harbor, but Favion was soon stationed in Jacksonville. He spent the next 17 years splitting time between NAS Jax and Mayport Naval Station. Favion was present for the birth of their first child, daughter Alanna. But over the course of those 17 years, he was deployed seven different times.

That included in May of 2010, when Trudy was pregnant with their second child.

Favion was stationed in the Persian Gulf aboard USS The Sullivans. One day that spring, he received a message calling him into the captain's state room; Favion immediately worried he had done something wrong. Instead, the officer had a surprise: the PGA Tour was arranging for Favion to go home to surprise Trudy and Alanna.

"When he told me, it was like a dream come true. Because she's by herself, no family around," he recalled. "I'm so glad the PGA made it happen for me."

But to make it happen, the PGA first needed to, discreetly, get Trudy on-board.

“I’m nervous. I’m alone. I have the five year old. It’s just me," Trudy recalled of her emotions that spring as the due date approached. "[The PGA Tour called and] said they’re doing “Operation Baby Shower” [for expectant military mothers]. So I went. It was a Saturday. It was fun. I met everyone, they gave us gifts – and I was satisfied with that!”

But the Tour had another surprise for Trudy: they wanted her to be an honored guest at Military Appreciation Day the week of The Players -- where, unbeknownst to Trudy, Favion would be surprising her.

“I did NOT want to go," she laughed. "I was like no. I’m pregnant. I’m fat. I’m not going. No.”

“I said, ‘man. I hope she actually shows up!'" Favion laughed.

Eventually, Trudy agreed to go. Little did she realize, her husband had flown back days earlier, and the PGA Tour had him "hiding out" at a hotel in Ponte Vedra, barring him from seeing or running into anyone who may spoil the surprise (to this day, she is still jealous). But sure enough, after announcing Trudy and Alanna on-stage, the PGA Tour announced they had "pulled a few strings and had a surprise..."

Out walked Petty Officer Favion Thompson.

“All I could do was hold her in my arms.”

“I almost went into labor!"

They both laugh recalling a day, a memory that Trudy Thompson says "will never go away."

“It’s not something you can fathom. Like, I always watch on TV with all the homecomings. They surprise the kids at school. And I always cry. Every time. And for it to happen to me – to us? I was over the moon.”

Thankfully, Trudy did not give birth at The Players Championship. The Thompson's second child, a son, Aidan, arrived on his due date, two days later, May 12.

Which is also Favion's birthday.

"Just to know what The Players Championship is doing for the military. The military has my heart," Favion, who retired in January 2020 after a twenty-year career, said. "They always give back. I have to give them a special thank-you again for that."