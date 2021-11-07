Un-BILL-ievable! Jaguars stun Bills, 9-6

Jacksonville upsets the top-ranked defense, top-ten offense in the NFL in an instant classic at TIAA Bank Field

While the Jaguars-Bills was billed as a "David vs. Goliath" match-up, a fun sub-plot coming into the game was "Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen." The Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, squared off with the Jaguars' outside linebacker Josh Allen, the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Little did football fans know that this game would, in many respects, come down to Allen and Allen.

The Jaguars third-year outside linebacker enjoyed a career day, sacking Allen, picking him off, and recovering an Allen fumble, while leading the Jaguars with eight tackles. Jacksonville's Allen was the catalyst for a break-through performance for the Jaguars' defense, as it held Buffalo, the sixth-rated offense in the NFL, to just two field goals, en route to a stunning, 9-6 win.

In addition to Allen, former first-round pick Taven Bryan enjoyed a break-out game, registering two sacks and two tackles. Fifth-year pass rusher Dawuane Smoot also had a career day, forcing a fumble, recording a sack, and racking up three tackles. Rudy Ford had the first Jaguars interception.

Without lead tailback James Robinson -- and with Trevor Lawrence missing part of the second quarter with an ankle injury -- the Jaguars offense was inconsistent, but still managed to move up-and-down the field enough for Matthew Wright to kick three field goals. Wright also missed what would've been a fourth field goal from 47 yards out.

Lawrence left the game in the second quarter after back-up left tackle Walker Little inadvertently fell on his right ankle. Lawrence was helped to the locker room, but re-appeared on the sideline minutes later. It was another challenging performance for the rookie quarterback, as he went 15-26 for 118 yards. CJ Beathard entered the game briefly, connecting on both his pass attempts. Tight end Dan Arnold finished as the leading receiver with four catches for 60 yards.