Un-BILL-ievable! Jaguars stun Bills, 9-6

While the Jaguars-Bills was billed as a "David vs. Goliath" match-up, a fun sub-plot coming into the game was "Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen." The Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, squared off with the Jaguars' outside linebacker Josh Allen, the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Little did football fans know that this game would, in many respects, come down to Allen and Allen.
The Jaguars third-year outside linebacker enjoyed a career day, sacking Allen, picking him off, and recovering an Allen fumble, while leading the Jaguars with eight tackles. Jacksonville's Allen was the catalyst for a break-through performance for the Jaguars' defense, as it held Buffalo, the sixth-rated offense in the NFL, to just two field goals, en route to a stunning, 9-6 win.
In addition to Allen, former first-round pick Taven Bryan enjoyed a break-out game, registering two sacks and two tackles. Fifth-year pass rusher Dawuane Smoot also had a career day, forcing a fumble, recording a sack, and racking up three tackles. Rudy Ford had the first Jaguars interception.
Without lead tailback James Robinson -- and with Trevor Lawrence missing part of the second quarter with an ankle injury -- the Jaguars offense was inconsistent, but still managed to move up-and-down the field enough for Matthew Wright to kick three field goals. Wright also missed what would've been a fourth field goal from 47 yards out.
Lawrence left the game in the second quarter after back-up left tackle Walker Little inadvertently fell on his right ankle. Lawrence was helped to the locker room, but re-appeared on the sideline minutes later. It was another challenging performance for the rookie quarterback, as he went 15-26 for 118 yards. CJ Beathard entered the game briefly, connecting on both his pass attempts. Tight end Dan Arnold finished as the leading receiver with four catches for 60 yards.
In Robinson's absence, the veteran Carlos Hyde fumbled in the red-zone, but was otherwise an asset. He finished with 21 carries for 67 yards.