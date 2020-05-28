UGA adds transfer quarterback JT Daniels

Goergia adds to their quarterback room with the USC transfer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After notably losing Jacob Eason who was drafted this year and Justin Fields who is a Heisman front-runner entering 2020, UGA continues to replenish their quarterback room.

JT Daniels out of the University of Southern California announced his commitment to the Bulldogs today.

This is the second transfer they have added this off-season pairing Daniels with Jamie Newman from Wake Forest.

Daniels will not be eligible right away after only playing two seasons at USC. In 12 games played he totaled 2,887 yards through the air. Daniels posted 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his two years at Southern Cal.