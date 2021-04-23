Health screening required for entry into UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Ticketholders will be able to download the app to verify their identity and connect to a confidential COVID-19-related health questionnaire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans heading to the sold-out, full-capacity UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville will have to complete a digital health screening before entering the venue.

UFC announced a partnership with CLEAR, an identity data security company, to roll out the app Health Pass ahead of the event on Saturday. The app will provide a secure, touch-free COVID-19 screening to help keep fans safe inside the arena.

The event is the first sold-out major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since last year, UFC said in a news release. More than 15,000 fans are expected at the fight.

Ticketholders will be able to download the app to verify their identity and connect to a confidential COVID-19-related health questionnaire. All ticketholders will be required to complete the questionnaire in advance of entering the venue. Those who choose not to download the app will be directed to a kiosk outside the arena to complete a hard copy of the screening.

Those who receive a green notification on their Health Pass app will have expedited entry into the event. Those who receive a red notification will not be allowed inside and will be advised to seek medical guidance. They will also receive information on how to obtain a refund.

UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but they are not required. Face masks will be provided to all ticketholders upon entry, UFC said in the release.

