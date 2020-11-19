Potter’s House alum Udoka Azubike drafted 27th overall to the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — After moving down four spots in the first round of the NBA Draft to gain an additional selection, the Utah Jazz used the NUMBER 27 pick to select Kansas center Udoka Azubike.

Azubuike is a 7-foot, 270-pounder, who raised eyebrows with his N-B-A combine measurements — which included a 7-foot-7 wingspan and a 40-inch vertical leap.

The Potter's House alum set an NCAA record for field-goal percentage by shooting 74.6% for his career.

He averaged a little more than 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks per game as a senior.