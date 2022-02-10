Trevor Lawrence's five turnovers bury Jaguars in 29-21 loss to Eagles

Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times on a rainy day in Philadelphia. The Eagles scored 23 points off of Lawrence's turnovers.

PHILADELPHIA — What started as a day to potentially remember for Trevor Lawrence, ended as a day to forget as the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-21.

Lawrence turned the ball over five times, including a fumble on the final drive with two minutes left down 29-21.

"Obviously it starts with me." Lawrence said. "All of them were me today so no one else to blame there. To let those guys down it’s disappointing, it felt like we had a chance to win that game and we did and the same thing at the end there."

The Eagles went for it on fourth down with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Tyson Campbell was able to break up a pass to AJ Brown to the give the Jaguars offense a chance to tie the game.

But, Lawrence was stripped by Hasson Reddick on the first play of the drive to end the game.

"First play in the pocket guy gets his hand on it." Lawrence said. "I’ve just got to take better care of the ball, got to tuck it. There’s going to be things to learn from and obviously just really disappointed right now.”

The Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an Andre Cisco interception return for a touchdown and as Jamal Agnew 4-yard touchdown catch.

While the first quarter belonged to Jacksonville, Philadelphia owned the second quarter.

Philly clocked over 11 minutes on offense, forced two turnovers, and outscored Jacksonville 20-0 thanks 96 yards on the ground and entered halftime with a 20-14 lead.

Lawrence's first half struggles continued in the second half. After fumbling twice in the first half, Lawrence threw an interception and lost another fumble in the third quarter and was unable to establish rhythm in the elements.

With the Jaguars down 23-14 in the fourth quarter, Lawrence was strip sacked by Reddick. The turnover led to a five-yard Miles Sanders touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 29-14 lead with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The four Jaguars turnovers led to 23 Eagles points.

The Jaguars would answer with a 1:30 touchdown drive capped off by another touchdown grab by Agnew.

But, Lawrence's fumble with two minutes left ended any chance the Jaguars had to come back.

"The guys are mad and they’re a little bit ticked off." Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "And they should be. They should hate losing more than they enjoy winning. That’s what I told them after the game. Twenty-four hours, we will get in the film room tomorrow and look at it. Fix it, make the corrections, and move on. That’s a good group of men in there and they hurt just like I do. They want it just like I do. We’ll get it fixed.”

The Jaguars fall to 2-2 with the loss, while the Eagles improve to 4-0.

Pederson received a standing ovation from Eagles fans before the game. It was his first game back in Philadelphia since winning Super Bowl XXXI as the Eagles head coach.