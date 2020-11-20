City Streets 2 Student Athletes hosting Turkey Drive, flag football tournament on November 21

Youth organization will distribute 350 turkeys at Moody Avenue Park in Clay County

Normally this time of year, the City Streets 2 Student Athletes (CS2SA) organization is preparing for its annual trip up to Clemson University, an opportunity for members to showcase their character and football skills against some of the other, up-and-coming student-athletes in the Southeast.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, that won't be happening this year. But in place of the annual trip, the group will still be coming together this Saturday -- and they want the entire community to be involved.

CS2SA will host a Turkey Drive on November 21 at Moody Avenue Park in Orange Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 350 turkeys, provided by Winn Dixie, will be available for pick-up for any families in need. Non-perishable food item donations will also be collected and delivered to food banks of Duval and Clay County. Turkeys will be distributed first come, first serve. Social distancing and masks are required.

Simultaneous to the Turkey Drive, a "Turkey Bowl" will be hosted. Four-man, flag football teams will compete in four divisions: high school boys, high school girls, adult men and adult co-ed. Championship rings will be distributed to the winners, but, more importantly to the CS2SA leadership: all participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item as part of their participation.

To register for the Turkey Bowl, teams can visit www.MotieSports.com/turkeybowl.