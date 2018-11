JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Marcus Crowley, the superstar running back from Trinity Christian, has de-committed from the Miami Hurricanes and committed to Ohio State.

Many speculating this decision came in part to former teammate Shaun Wade, who is currently on the Buckeyes roster. Crowley said this about his change of heart:

"I feel that OSU is the best fit for me not only sports wise but academically. Glad to say I am a part of Buckeye nation and #GoBuckeyes"

