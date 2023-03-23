Trinity Christian's Jacob Miller chasing dreams of becoming MLB player and pilot

Miller is hitting .470 in his senior season for the Conquerors. He's committed to Jacksonville University and will be enrolling in their flight program.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to find Trinity Christian center fielder Jacob Miller without a smile on his face.

"I remember watching the seniors in high school when I was younger and think 'wow those guys are old' and now it's me so I'm just enjoying it," Miller said.

Miller, who's hitting .470 as a senior this season, is headed to Jacksonville University to play college baseball for the Dolphins.

Playing for the 'Fins will allow Miller to pursue two dreams-baseball and becoming a pilot.

"The staff and everything there it's a great baseball program and they have the flying program as well which will let me continue to fly airplanes and play baseball which are the two things I love," Miller said.

Miller started playing baseball in Tee Ball, and also said he fell in love with planes as a kid.

"I grew up on a little airstrip in Baker County so my front yard is a runway. And both my parents, my mom and dad were pilots in the Navy so it's in my blood for sure," Miller said.

While becoming a pilot is in his future, Miller is focused for now on being the leader of a Trinity Christian Baseball team loaded with young talent.