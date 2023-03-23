Trinity Christian's Jacob Miller chasing dreams of becoming MLB player and pilot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to find Trinity Christian center fielder Jacob Miller without a smile on his face.
"I remember watching the seniors in high school when I was younger and think 'wow those guys are old' and now it's me so I'm just enjoying it," Miller said.
Miller, who's hitting .470 as a senior this season, is headed to Jacksonville University to play college baseball for the Dolphins.
Playing for the 'Fins will allow Miller to pursue two dreams-baseball and becoming a pilot.
"The staff and everything there it's a great baseball program and they have the flying program as well which will let me continue to fly airplanes and play baseball which are the two things I love," Miller said.
Miller started playing baseball in Tee Ball, and also said he fell in love with planes as a kid.
"I grew up on a little airstrip in Baker County so my front yard is a runway. And both my parents, my mom and dad were pilots in the Navy so it's in my blood for sure," Miller said.
While becoming a pilot is in his future, Miller is focused for now on being the leader of a Trinity Christian Baseball team loaded with young talent.
"Baseball it's hard to do. It's hard to play it for a living. But if I can do it, that's what I want to do, and if it doesn't work out, if God has another plan for me, then I'll be flying airplanes and I'll be more than happy," Miller said.