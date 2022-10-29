Trinity Christian star RB and Florida commit Treyaun Webb looks to lead Conquerors to 10th state championship

Trinity Christian standout running back and Florida commit Treyaun Webb has emerged as a leader on and off the field for the Conquerors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Trinity Christian Conquerors are 8-0 and eyeing their 10th state championship.

And if Treyaun Webb has anything to say about it…they'll be adding to their trophy case in December.

But it hasn't always been easy for Webb on the football field.

"Dealt with an ankle injury throughout my whole sophomore year. Ninth grade I broke my arm," Webb said.

Webb even got hurt before his junior season…forcing him to miss the Conquerors first four games.

He says these injuries have made him mentally and physically stronger.

"I feel like that's kind of helped me mature mentally. I just feel like I can do anything not mentally on the field but also in life. Any obstacle comes in life I feel like I'm prepared for it," Webb said.

Webb…who was first recruited in seventh grade…initially committed to Georgia…before decommitting and committing to Oklahoma.

But after former O-U head coach Lincoln Riley left for U-S-C…Webb reopened his recruitment once again.

"Came down to Penn State, South Carolina and Florida. I just felt like at the end of the day Florida was the best place for me," Webb said.

The Gators weren't letting Webb fly under their radar.

"Coach Napier, the minute he came on the job he came right to my school. Came to see me. Ever since then they got me on campus and I loved it," Webb said.

With his college decision behind him…Webb is focused on leading the Conquerors to their third straight state title.

And this Saturday you can bet he'll be cheering the Gators on against number one Georgia.

"It's Florida-Georgia. I kind of grew up with it, just playing in the game, watching the game, experiencing that it's gonna be a dream. Feel like I'm gonna have goosebumps. I might throw up before the game we'll see, but Florida-Georgia it speaks for itself," Webb said.