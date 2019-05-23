VERO BEACH, Fla. — The fourth time proved to be the charm for the Trinity Christian Conquerors as they won the class 4A state softball title Wednesday.

The Conquerors beat Westminster 10-3.

This is the same team Trinity Christian lost to in the state championship last season.

The Conquerors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Trinity Christian head coach JR Borden told First Coast Sports anchor Ben Murphy that his club was heartbroken after last year’s loss, and that his team used the loss as motivation this season.

The Trinity Christian seniors depart having made four straight final four appearances and now the program’s first state title.