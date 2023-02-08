Trinity Christian Conquerors say it’s State Championship or bust

The Conquerors did not meet their standard in 2022. But they're ready to come back in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to the Trinity Christian Conquerors this year, it's state championship or bust.

Verlon Dorminey, his coaches and his players don't shy away from making that clear.

The Conquerors did not meet their standard in 2022.

They were eliminated by the University Christian Fightin' Christians.

But Trinity Christian is back with the most experienced and skilled players Verlon Dorminey has had in his more than three decades with the program.