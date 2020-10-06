Trinity Christian alum Austin Martin drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jays

Shortstop hit .368 over three seasons at Vanderbilt

Austin Martin is headed north of the border.

While most scouts had him projected as the second-best player in this year's Major League Baseball Draft, Austin Martin slid to fifth overall in Wednesday's draft. But he's headed to a Toronto team with plenty of young firepower.

The Trinity Christian alum and Vanderbilt infielder was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the opening round of the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night. Martin is the second-highest selection ever from the First Coast, as Bolles' Chipper Jones was selected first overall in 1990.

In three seasons in Nashville (including this year's, abbreviated spring season), Martin batted .368 with 14 homeruns and 76 RBIs. Martin played six different positions during his college career, but is expected to play either second or third base at the next level. Vanderbilt won the 2019 College World Series title.

Martin was previously drafted coming out of high school, as he was selected in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft before opting for college baseball.