Jacksonville Jaguars sign Trevor Lawrence to four-year, $36.8 million contract

With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie QB Trevor Lawrence to a four-year, $36.8 million contract, per the AP.

It clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Lawrence’s deal includes a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the first overall pick of the 2021 draft. Lawrence played in 40 games with 36 starts at Clemson from 2018-20.

His 34-2 (.944) record as a starter is the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts in college football history since 1978. He finished his career undefeated as a starter in regular-season play and did not lose a regular-season game at either the high school or collegiate levels.