Trevor Lawrence throws first pitch before Jumbo Shrimp's home opener

Trevor threw a strike to kick off the Jumbo Shrimp's home opener versus the Durham Bulls. He says he looks forward to getting out to more Jumbo Shrimp games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of Jumbo Shrimp fans turned out for the team's home opener Tuesday, April 4 versus the Durham Bulls.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among the fans in attendance for Tuesday night's game at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Lawrence threw out the first pitch and it was right down Broadway.

The Jumbo Shrimp, who took two out of three games in their season-opening series at the Gwinnett Stripers, led 8-5 before the Bulls came back and scored nine runs over the last three innings to win 14-8.