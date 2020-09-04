JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive back Tre Herndon is taking a prominent role on the 2020 defense with Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye no longer on the roster. He is also taking a prominent role in the community, this month pledging 10,000 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida.

"With this virus going on right now and knowing that I am a part of another community, I felt that helping Northeast Florida in any kind of way. Those who may not be as fortunate to have money for meals and have to use their money for hand sanitizer and other supplies to protect themselves. I felt it was a great opportunity to help out another community that I’m a part of.”

This comes in the same time frame that the Jaguars are purchasing and distributing 45,000 masks across the First Coast.

Shad Khan also donated $1 million to support Florida's response against COVID-19