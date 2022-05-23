Travis Etienne healthy and cleared to fully participate in Jaguars OTAs

The 2021 first-round pick missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Explosive plays were absent from the Jaguars offense last season.

It was frustrating to watch considering the team drafted a player who could test defenses in a way others can't.

On Monday, one of their most explosive players returned to the field for the first time since the 2021 preseason.

Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, says 2021 first-round pick, Travis Etienne is healthy and ready to fully participate in OTAs.

"He's been doing really well through the whole offseason program, we're still going to monitor and make sure he's 100 percent we don't want to have any setbacks at this stage," Pederson said.

Etienne worked through several drills during the Jaguars first day of OTAs as the coaching staff evaluates his role in the Jaguars offense.

Trevor Lawrence was certainly happy to see his former Clemson teammate back on the field.