Several Northeast Florida high school baseball and softball teams competing in FHSAA Playoffs

The high school baseball and softball playoffs are underway across the Sunshine State. There's a handful of Northeast Florida teams still alive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's May which means high school baseball and softball teams from across the First Coast are in the midst of the FHSAA playoffs.

Here's an update on how our local teams are doing in the postseason:

BASEBALL

7A-Region 1

Winter Park 10-0 over Creekside (Creekside eliminated)

Spruce Creek 9-3 over Sandalwood (Sandalwood eliminated)

6A-Region 1

Mosley 6-5 over Fleming Island (Fleming Island eliminated)

5A-Region 1

Clay vs. Ridgeview (Friday, May 12 at 7pm)

Columbia vs. Lincoln (Friday, May 12 at 7pm)

Clay 11-5 over Escambia

Columbia 14-0 over Pine Forest

Ridgeview 12-6 over Ponte Vedra (Ponte Vedra eliminated)

4A-Region 1

Bishop Kenny at South Walton (Friday, May 12 at 7pm)

Arnold at Baker County (Friday, May 12 at 7pm)

South Walton 14-0 over Tocoi Creek (Tocoi Creek eliminated)

Baker County 5-0 over Wakulla

3A-Region 1

Wolfson at Providence (May 12 at 7pm)

Bolles at Ocala Trinity Catholic (May 12 at 7pm)

Providence 10-0 over Marianna

Wolfson 6-2 over Fernandina Beach (Fernandina Beach eliminated)

Bolles 3-1 over Trinity Christian Academy (TCA eliminated)

2A-Region 1

University Christian at St. Johns Country Day (May 12 at 7pm)

St. Johns Country Day 8-0 over Christ's Church Academy (CCA eliminated)

University Christian 4-0 over St. Joseph Academy (SJA eliminated)

Oak Hall 6-5 over Eagle's View (Eagle's View eliminated)

1A

Union County at Lafayette (May 13 at 7pm)

Union County 6-5 over Madison County

Lafayette 11-1 over Wakulla Christian School

SOFTBALL

7A-Region 1

Flagler Palm Coast at Lake Mary (May 11 at 7pm)

West Port at Creekside (May 11 at 7pm)

6A-Region 1

Hagerty at Oakleaf (May 11 at 7pm)

5A-Region 1

Clay at Gulf Breeze (May 11 at 7pm)

Ponte Vedra at Ridgeview (May 11 at 7pm)

Columbia at Deltona (May 11 at 7pm)

Middleburg at Fort Walton Beach (May 11 at 7pm)

4A-Region 1

South Walton at Baker County Date/Time TBA

Baker County 6-2 over Bishop Kenny (Bishop Kenny eliminated)

Arnold 9-2 over Paxon (Paxon eliminated)

Wakulla 6-3 over Tocoi Creek (Tocoi Creek eliminated)

3A-Region 1

West Nassau at Baldwin (May 16 at 7pm)

FSUHS at Episcopal (May 16 at 7pm)

Baldwin 15-0 over North Bay Haven Academy

West Nassau 4-0 over Marianna

FSUHS 15-1 over Keystone Heights (Keystone Heights eliminated)

Episcopal 4-1 over Fernandina Beach (Fernandina Beach eliminated)

2A-Region 1

North Florida Christian at University Christian (May 16 at 7pm)

Trinity Christian at Providence (May 16 at 7pm)

University Christian 13-0 over St. Joseph Academy (SJA eliminated)

North Florida Christian 16-1 over St. Johns Country Day (SJCDS eliminated)

Providence 14-4 over Bishop Snyder (Bishop Snyder eliminated)

Trinity Christian 13-2 over Peniel Baptist Academy

1A