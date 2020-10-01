Pete Dye, the World Golf Hall of Fame architect who designed the iconic TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, died Thursday at age 94.

Dye, who was frequently referred to as the “Evil Genius,” made island greens, railroad ties and fiendish pot bunkers a part of the course that became the home of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s signature event.

Dye also designed courses such as Kiawah Island, Crooked Stick and Harbour Town Links.

“Pete and his late wife Alice formed the greatest force in golf design history,” said PGA of America president Suzy Whaley in a statement. “The Dye family will forever be linked to many of the thrilling championships in PGA history and for something that they intended all along — that we embrace golf’s life values.”

