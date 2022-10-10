Jags legend Tony Boselli honored at halftime at Sunday's home game

Boselli was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, but on Sunday, it was time for Duval to celebrate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While it was a disappointing afternoon of football over at The Bank--Jags fans had a lot to cheer about during halftime today. Jaguars legend Tony Boselli was recognized by the team following his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli, who played college ball at University of Southern California, was the first player ever drafted by the Jags back in 1995. In his seven seasons in the NFL, all of them with Jacksonville, Boselli was a three-time all pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He helped block for Jags all-time leading rusher Fred Taylor--and all-time leading passer Mark Brunell. During his six playoff games played with the Jags--Boselli never gave up a sack. He says he didn't play the game to make the Hall of Fame, but it means a lot to be inducted, and he's grateful to the Jags and their fans for all the love and support they've given he and his family through the years.

“I went into the Hall of Fame and it’s awesome but it’s about my teammates, it’s about my family and it’s also about but it’s also about those fans out there that love this organization. And I’m not joking when I say these are the best fans. You go show me another fan base with what they’ve been through in the last decade plus and they show up every week and they’re passionate,” Boselli said.