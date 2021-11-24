Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor among 26 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's the second-straight year that both Jaguars greats have made it to the semifinals. Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler is also once again a semifinalist.

For a second straight year, both Tony Boselli and Fred Taylor have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They are among 26 semifinalists, including seven first-year eligible players.

Jacksonville native and Riverside High school graduate LeRoy Butler is also a semifinalist. Butler was a finalist each of the past two seasons.

Modern-Era Players making the cut to Semifinalist in their first year of eligibility are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware and Vince Wilfork. Each last played in the 2016 season.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Boselli was the first-ever player drafted by the Jaguars in 1995. He played in Jacksonville until 2002, when he was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft. He retired at the end of the 2002 season. Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowler and named to the All-Decade Team for the 1990s. He was the first player to be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars.

Fred Taylor began his career in Jacksonville in 1998, being selected ninth overall in the NFL Draft. He made a large statement in his rookie season, rushing for 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns. After eleven seasons with Jacksonville, he was eventually released by the team in 2009.

Taylor set a number of franchise records for rushing including career rush yards, touchdowns in a season and career all-purpose yards.

A Green Bay Packers legend and the originator of the "Lambeau Leap," Butler played high school football for the legendary Corky Rogers, prior to an illustrious career at Florida State. Butler was named an All-Pro four times and named to four Pro Bowls in his 12-year career.