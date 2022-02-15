Tony Boselli chooses former Jaguars QB Mark Brunell to be his Hall of Fame presenter

The Jaguars will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 during Enshrinement Week to open the preseason.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli ended the suspense Monday morning, announcing on 1010XL radio station that Mark Brunell will serve as his presenter when he is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this upcoming August.

For six seasons (1995-2001), Brunell and Boselli were Jaguars teammates. Brunell was part of the first trade the expansion Jaguars made, trading third-round (66th overall) and fifth-round (170th overall) picks in the 1995 NFL Draft to acquire him from the Green Bay Packers.

Boselli became the Jaguars' first pick in franchise history during the 1995 draft, going second overall from Southern Cal. In his 16th year of eligibility, Boselli became the first Jaguars player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame that was announced Feb. 10.

Brunell is entering his second season as quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions.

'We are excited for Tony, the first Jaguar going into the Hall of Fame and we're there to support him that weekend and that's why we're there,'' Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said last week at the NFL Combine.

Considered to be one of the top offensive tackles of his era, Boselli was voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001). He was a first-team All-Pro selection three consecutive seasons (1997-99) and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1990s. Boselli was the first inductee into the Jaguars Ring of Honor at TIAA Bank Field in 2006.

HOF Enshrinement tickets go on sale Friday

Tickets for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2022 – Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young - go on sale on March 11 at 10 a.m. (ET), with the signature event featuring an earlier start time than has been used in more than a decade.

The Enshrinement is set for noon (ET) on Aug. 6.The time change makes this the first midday ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2006. NFL Network and ESPN will continue as the dual network partners providing national broadcast coverage of the Enshrinement.

Saturday’s lineup of events also includes The Repository Grand Parade, which steps off at 8 a.m. in downtown Canton. One of the largest parades in the U.S., more than 200,000 spectators each year line the route that stretches about 2.5 miles.