Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler make the cut as finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 were announced on Thursday.

Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler both made the cut for the 2022 modern-era player finalists.

Boselli was the first-ever player drafted by the Jaguars in 1995. He played in Jacksonville until 2002 when he was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft.

He retired at the end of the 2002 season. Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowler and named to the All-Decade Team for the 1990s. He was the first player to be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars.

Butler is also on the list. The Jacksonville-native and originator of the "Lambeau Leap" and played high school football for the legendary Corky Rogers, prior to an illustrious career at Florida State.

Butler was named an All-Pro four times and named to four Pro Bowls in his 12-year career.

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, OT -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas, LB -- 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Bryant Young, DE/DT -- 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

The Hall's Selection Committee votes on the finalists, starting with a larger group of 122 nominees.