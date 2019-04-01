The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2019 on Thursday.

Tony Boselli, a former Jacksonville Jaguar, has been named one of the finalists for the third straight year.

The previous two years, he came up short in his bid to be elected to the Football Hall of Fame.

Champ Bailey, former Denver Bronco and Washington Redskin, has been named a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

Bailey played in the NFL for 15 seasons. He played for the Redskins for the first five years of his career and played the final 10 years with the Broncos.

Bailey was named to 12 Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro selection from 2004-06 for the Broncos.

Boselli and Bailey will find out on the eve of the Super Bowl in Atlanta if they be inducted into the 2019 class.